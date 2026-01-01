Menu
Poster of Mama, I'm Alive
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mama, I'm Alive

Mama, I'm Alive

Mama, ya zhiv! 18+
Synopsis

In 1943 a group of children are forced to join the partisan detachment in the forests of Belarus.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 12 February 1985
Release date
12 February 1985 Belarus
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Mama, ya zhiv!, Мама, я жив!
Director
Igor Dobrolyubov
Cast
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Alyaksandr Byaspaly
Gennadiy Davydko
Valeri Filatov
Henadz Harbuk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
