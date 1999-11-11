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Aleksandr Arzhilovsky Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Arzhilovsky

Aleksandr Arzhilovsky

Aleksandr Arzhilovsky

Date of Birth
14 September 1948
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 November 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Byl mesyats may 7.5
Byl mesyats may (1970)
Tender Age 6.7
Tender Age (1983)
Mama, I'm Alive 6.6
Mama, I'm Alive (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zagovor skurlatayev 3.9
Zagovor skurlatayev Zagovor skurlatayev
Drama 1993, Russia
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell 4.9
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
Comedy 1992, Belarus
His Nickname Is Beast 5.5
His Nickname Is Beast ...Po prozvishchu 'Zver'
Action, Crime 1991, USSR
Challenge 4.2
Challenge Vyzov
Drama, Sport 1986, USSR
Mama, I'm Alive 6.6
Mama, I'm Alive Mama, ya zhiv!
Drama, Family, War 1985, USSR
Prikazano vzyat zhivym 6.3
Prikazano vzyat zhivym Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Action 1984, USSR
Tender Age 6.7
Tender Age Nezhnyy vozrast
Drama, War 1983, USSR
Lichnye schyoty 5.9
Lichnye schyoty Lichnye schyoty
Drama 1982, USSR
Kapel 5.9
Kapel Kapel
Romantic 1981, USSR
Krasnyy chernozyom 5.5
Krasnyy chernozyom Krasnyy chernozyom
Drama 1977, USSR
Okovani soferi 5.9
Okovani soferi Okovani soferi
War 1974, USSR / Yugoslavia
Byl mesyats may 7.5
Byl mesyats may Byl mesyats may
Drama 1970, USSR
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