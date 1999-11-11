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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Date of Birth
14 September 1948
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 November 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Byl mesyats may
(1970)
6.7
Tender Age
(1983)
6.6
Mama, I'm Alive
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
1993
1992
1991
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1977
1974
1970
All
12
Films
12
Actor
12
3.9
Zagovor skurlatayev
Zagovor skurlatayev
Drama
1993, Russia
4.9
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
Comedy
1992, Belarus
5.5
His Nickname Is Beast
...Po prozvishchu 'Zver'
Action, Crime
1991, USSR
4.2
Challenge
Vyzov
Drama, Sport
1986, USSR
6.6
Mama, I'm Alive
Mama, ya zhiv!
Drama, Family, War
1985, USSR
6.3
Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Prikazano vzyat zhivym
Action
1984, USSR
6.7
Tender Age
Nezhnyy vozrast
Drama, War
1983, USSR
5.9
Lichnye schyoty
Lichnye schyoty
Drama
1982, USSR
5.9
Kapel
Kapel
Romantic
1981, USSR
5.5
Krasnyy chernozyom
Krasnyy chernozyom
Drama
1977, USSR
5.9
Okovani soferi
Okovani soferi
War
1974, USSR / Yugoslavia
7.5
Byl mesyats may
Byl mesyats may
Drama
1970, USSR
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