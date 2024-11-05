Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec
1 poster Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec

TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec

18+
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 November 2024
Release date
5 November 2024 Georgia R
Director
John Neumeier
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park na Kaluzhskoy
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Stills

«TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec» now playing

Sun 8 Fri 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park na Kaluzhskoy
Kaluzhskaya
2D
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more