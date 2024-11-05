Menu
Tickets from 800 ₽
TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec
TheatreHD: Noymayer: Steklyannyy zverinec
18+
Ballet
Country
Germany
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
5 November 2024
Release date
5 November 2024
Georgia
R
Director
John Neumeier
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Showtimes
Sinema Park na Kaluzhskoy
15:00
from 800 ₽
8 February
from 800 ₽
20 February
from 800 ₽
All cinemas
Sun
8
Fri
20
