Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Greatest Gift
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Greatest Gift

The Greatest Gift

El mayor regalo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The last sequence of a Western is ready to be shot. In the blink of an eye, the Director modifies the classical happy ending, because revenge is not happy - and it is never the end of the conflict. He travels the world, horseback riding, seeking a better solution for any war. And he finds out that forgiveness has been tested all over the world, with the best results.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 9 November 2018
Release date
9 November 2018 Spain
Worldwide Gross $526,536
Production Infinito mas uno
Also known as
El mayor regalo, The Greatest Gift, Das grösste Geschenk, Il miglior regalo, Le plus beau des cadeaux, Największy dar, O maior presente: um filme sobre perdão, Suurim kingitus
Director
Juan Manuel Cotelo
Cast
Santi Rodríguez
Daniel Ruizar
Joe Gómez
Carlos Aguillo
Darien Asian
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more