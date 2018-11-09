The last sequence of a Western is ready to be shot. In the blink of an eye, the Director modifies the classical happy ending, because revenge is not happy - and it is never the end of the conflict. He travels the world, horseback riding, seeking a better solution for any war. And he finds out that forgiveness has been tested all over the world, with the best results.
CountrySpain
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2018
World premiere9 November 2018
Release date
9 November 2018
Spain
Worldwide Gross$526,536
ProductionInfinito mas uno
Also known as
El mayor regalo, The Greatest Gift, Das grösste Geschenk, Il miglior regalo, Le plus beau des cadeaux, Największy dar, O maior presente: um filme sobre perdão, Suurim kingitus