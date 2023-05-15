Menu
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd

Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd 18+
Synopsis

Follow the moment Barrett was kicked out of Pink Floyd, from the narrative of him going from groundbreaking musician to iconic rocker and manic, unstable star.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 May 2023
Worldwide Gross $136,651
Production A Cat Called Rover, Believe Media, Mercury Studios
Also known as
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd, Have You Got It Yet?, Have You Got It Yet? - L'histoire de Syd Barrett des Pink Floyd, シド・バレット 独りぼっちの狂気
Director
Roddy Bogawa
Storm Thorgerson
Cast
Cora Barnes
Peter Barnes
Syd Barrett
Rosemary Breen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
