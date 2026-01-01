Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Aubrey Powell
Aubrey Powell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aubrey Powell
Aubrey Powell
Aubrey Powell
Date of Birth
23 September 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly)
(2014)
7.4
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd
(2023)
7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy
(2010)
Filmography
7.4
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, Great Britain
7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly)
Monty Python Live (mostly)
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy
Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree