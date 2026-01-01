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Aubrey Powell Aubrey Powell
Kinoafisha Persons Aubrey Powell

Aubrey Powell

Aubrey Powell

Date of Birth
23 September 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Monty Python Live (Mostly) 7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly) (2014)
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd 7.4
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd (2023)
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy 7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy (2010)

Filmography

Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd 7.4
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, Great Britain
Monty Python Live (Mostly) 7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly) Monty Python Live (mostly)
Comedy 2014, Great Britain
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy 7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy 2010, Great Britain
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