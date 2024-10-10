Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Spre punctul G
Spre punctul G
Spre punctul G
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
On International Female Orgasm Day, in a town in Transylvania, the love lives of several young people take an unexpected turn. A film about what everyone thinks but no one talks about.
Expand
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024
Moldova
N 16
11 October 2024
Romania
Budget
€500,000
Worldwide Gross
$96,401
Production
REEA
Also known as
Spre punctul G
Director
Andi Gherghe
Szitai Eszter
Cast
Bogdan Bob Radulescu
Monica Ristea
Bogdan Farcas
Adrian Cucu
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
