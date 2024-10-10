Menu
Poster of Spre punctul G
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Spre punctul G

Spre punctul G

Spre punctul G 18+
Synopsis

On International Female Orgasm Day, in a town in Transylvania, the love lives of several young people take an unexpected turn. A film about what everyone thinks but no one talks about.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Moldova N 16
11 October 2024 Romania
Budget €500,000
Worldwide Gross $96,401
Production REEA
Also known as
Spre punctul G
Director
Andi Gherghe
Szitai Eszter
Cast
Bogdan Bob Radulescu
Monica Ristea
Bogdan Farcas
Adrian Cucu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
