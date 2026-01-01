Menu
Synopsis

Zofia is an elderly woman living in an retirement home. Separate from the rest, she talks seldom and then only about visiting her daughter's family for Christmas. When she comes to her daughter's home unannounced, her stay is spoiled by the damage to her son-in-law doctorate bookmarks which she removed unknowingly during dusting. She then spends Christmas in an empty restaurant, surrounded by waiters and musicians waiting to be tipped.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 28 November 1976
Release date
22 February 1979 Hungary
28 November 1976 Poland
1 September 1977 Portugal
Production Film Polski, Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Zofia, Sofia, Sophia, Wenn die Hoffnung stirbt, Zsófia
Director
Ryszard Czekala
Cast
Ryszarda Hanin
Zdzislaw Mrozewski
Alicja Jachiewicz
Stefan Szmidt
Zdzisław Maklakiewicz
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
