Zofia is an elderly woman living in an retirement home. Separate from the rest, she talks seldom and then only about visiting her daughter's family for Christmas. When she comes to her daughter's home unannounced, her stay is spoiled by the damage to her son-in-law doctorate bookmarks which she removed unknowingly during dusting. She then spends Christmas in an empty restaurant, surrounded by waiters and musicians waiting to be tipped.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year1976
World premiere28 November 1976
Release date
22 February 1979
Hungary
28 November 1976
Poland
1 September 1977
Portugal
ProductionFilm Polski, Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Zofia, Sofia, Sophia, Wenn die Hoffnung stirbt, Zsófia