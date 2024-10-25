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Poster of Candidatul perfect
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Candidatul perfect
6.6

Candidatul perfect

, 2024
Candidatul perfect
Romania / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Candidatul perfect
6.6

Cast

Iulian Postelnicu
Andi Vasluianu
Alex Bogdan
Victor Brânza
Alexandru Ion
Matei Dima
Siminel Rosianu
Catalin Herlo
Nicu Banea
Costica Frantu
Ipate Grama Catalina
Vântuleasa
Daniel Achim
Marian
George Andreescu
TV host
Mircea Anghelina
Drunk village guy
Ana Maria Bercu
Functionara Nicoleta
Director Alex Cotet
Writer Alex Cotet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 October 2024
Release date
25 October 2024 Romania o.A.
Worldwide Gross $1,095,484
Production Vidra Productions
Also known as
Candidatul perfect

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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