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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Candidatul perfect
6.6
Candidatul perfect
, 2024
Candidatul perfect
Romania / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.6
Cast
Iulian Postelnicu
Andi Vasluianu
Alex Bogdan
Victor Brânza
Alexandru Ion
Matei Dima
Siminel Rosianu
Catalin Herlo
Nicu Banea
Costica Frantu
Ipate Grama Catalina
Vântuleasa
Daniel Achim
Marian
George Andreescu
TV host
Mircea Anghelina
Drunk village guy
Ana Maria Bercu
Functionara Nicoleta
Director
Alex Cotet
Writer
Alex Cotet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 October 2024
Release date
25 October 2024
Romania
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$1,095,484
Production
Vidra Productions
Also known as
Candidatul perfect
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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