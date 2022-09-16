Menu
Kinoafisha Films Carbide

Carbide

Garbura 18+
Synopsis

Antonio and Nikola are inseparable friends who live across the road from each other, and share a love of pyrotechnics and mobile phones. Their families have been in dispute for years over an easily resolvable problem: the water that flows from the top house to the bottom house. The boys’ friendship, as they are about to enter puberty, is put to the test at Christmas time when their families uncover much more dangerous secrets and interests, and the water just carries the hate of the adults to the children.
Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 September 2022
Release date
25 October 2022 Croatia
Worldwide Gross $15,376
Also known as
Garbura, Carbide
Director
Josip Zuvan
Cast
Franko Floigl
Mauro Ercegovic Gracin
Ljubomir Bandovic
Zdenko Jelčić
Ivana Roscic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
