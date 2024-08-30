Menu
Comedy
Synopsis
A man makes a startling discovery following his father's sudden hospitalization and attempts to prevent his family's secret from reaching the local townsfolk.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2024
World premiere
30 August 2024
Release date
13 September 2024
Great Britain
PG
30 August 2024
India
U
5 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$5,397
Production
Saiju Kurup Entertainments, Thomas Thiruvalla Films
Also known as
Bharathanatyam
Director
Krishnadas Murali
Cast
Saiju Kurup
Saikumar
Kalaranjini
Abhiram Radhakrishnan
Ganga Meera
Film rating
7.9
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
