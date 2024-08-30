Menu
Poster of Bharathanatyam
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bharathanatyam

Bharathanatyam

Bharathanatyam 18+
Synopsis

A man makes a startling discovery following his father's sudden hospitalization and attempts to prevent his family's secret from reaching the local townsfolk.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
13 September 2024 Great Britain PG
30 August 2024 India U
5 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $5,397
Production Saiju Kurup Entertainments, Thomas Thiruvalla Films
Also known as
Bharathanatyam
Director
Krishnadas Murali
Cast
Saiju Kurup
Saikumar
Kalaranjini
Abhiram Radhakrishnan
Ganga Meera
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
