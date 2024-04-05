Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Bharathanatyam

Bharathanatyam

Bharathanatyam 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An upcoming Telugu film.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 49 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 April 2024
Release date
5 April 2024 India
Production Pr Films
Also known as
Bharathanatyam
Director
K.V.R. Mahendra
Cast
Surya Teja Aelay
Krishna Alluri
Santosh Balakrishna
Harsha Chemudu
Ajay Ghosh
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more