Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Krest
7.4
Krest - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Krest
7.4

Krest

, 2024
Krest
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Krest
7.4
Krest - Trailer
Krest  Trailer
Director Sergey Debizhev
Writer Sergey Debizhev
Composer Viktor Sologub
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 September 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
3 October 2024 Belarus
Production Two Captains Production Company
Also known as
Krest, Крест

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Krest - Trailer
Krest Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more