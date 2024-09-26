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7.4
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Krest
7.4
Krest
, 2024
Krest
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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7.4
Krest
Trailer
Trailer
Director
Sergey Debizhev
Writer
Sergey Debizhev
Composer
Viktor Sologub
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 September 2024
Release date
26 September 2024
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
3 October 2024
Belarus
Production
Two Captains Production Company
Also known as
Krest, Крест
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
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