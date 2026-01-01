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Poster of Vanishing Point
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Vanishing Point
7.2

Vanishing Point

, 1971
Vanishing Point
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Vanishing Point
7.2

Synopsis

Kowalski works for a car delivery service, and takes delivery of a 1970 Dodge Challenger to drive from Colorado to San Francisco. Shortly after pickup, he takes a bet to get the car there in less than 15 hours.

Cast

Barry Newman
Kowalski
Cleavon Little
Super Soul
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Hitch-Hiker
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Prospector
Paul Koslo
Deputy Charlie Scott
Robert Donner
Deputy Collins
Anthony James
First Male Hitchhiker
Arthur Malet
Karl Swenson
Severn Darden
Lee Weaver
Tom Rees
Director Richard C. Sarafian
Writer Guillermo Cabrera Infante, Malcolm Hart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 15 January 1971
Release date
23 November 1971 Argentina +18
4 May 1972 Australia M
23 September 1971 Belgium
9 July 1971 Brazil 14
9 September 1971 Denmark
28 May 1971 Finland K-16
8 March 2006 France
13 May 1971 Germany 18
23 August 1973 Hungary 16
22 October 1971 Ireland
17 July 1971 Japan
18 February 1972 Mexico
22 July 1971 Netherlands
9 September 1971 Norway
11 April 1974 Spain
9 September 1971 Sweden 15
13 March 1971 USA R
5 November 1971 Uruguay
Budget $1,585,000
Worldwide Gross $12,444,315
Production Cupid Productions
Also known as
Vanishing Point, Carrera contra el destino, Corrida Contra o Destino, Point limite zéro, Avto smrti, Døden bak rattet, Fluchtpunkt San Francisco, Fluchtpunkt San Franzisko, Grenzpunkt Null, Išnykimo taškas, Jakten mot nollpunkten, Med spiken i bottnet, Nasta laudassa, Ölüm noktası, Punct de disparitie, Punto límite: cero, Punto zero, San Francisco: Ora miden, Speed, Száguldás a semmibe, Tačka nestanka, Točka nestajanja, Vanishingu Pointo, Verdwijnpunt Nul, Znikający punkt, Σαν Φρανσίσκο: Ώρα μηδέν, Внезапно изчезване, Исчезающая точка, Точка зникнення, 배니싱 포인트, バニシング・ポイント（1971）, 急先锋, 極樂狂飆, 粉身碎骨, Vanishing Point - UK

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Super Soul This radio station was named Kowalski, in honour of the last American hero to whom speed means freedom of the soul. The question is not when's he gonna stop, but who is gonna stop him.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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