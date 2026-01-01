Kowalski works for a car delivery service, and takes delivery of a 1970 Dodge Challenger to drive from Colorado to San Francisco. Shortly after pickup, he takes a bet to get the car there in less than 15 hours.
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Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
Super SoulThis radio station was named Kowalski, in honour of the last American hero to whom speed means freedom of the soul. The question is not when's he gonna stop, but who is gonna stop him.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.