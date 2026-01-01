This radio station was named Kowalski, in honour of the last American hero to whom speed means freedom of the soul. The question is not when's he gonna stop, but who is gonna stop him.

Super Soul This radio station was named Kowalski, in honour of the last American hero to whom speed means freedom of the soul. The question is not when's he gonna stop, but who is gonna stop him.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.