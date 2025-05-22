Film Reviews
Filipp likes to break the rules. This sometimes gets him into trouble. His mother can't always contain his boundless energy. He loves his mother very much, loves having breakfast with her, doing exercises, walking and riding the rides in the park. But when she is at work, Filipp often runs away from home to the nearest coffee shop and watches how coffee is made. Here he has his own life, his own rules and his own dream - Filipp wants to become a barista, because coffee makes people happier. But fulfilling this dream is not so easy - Filipp has Down syndrome.
|22 May 2025
|Russia
|МВК