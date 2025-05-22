Menu
Kinoafisha Films Philip Rules

Philip Rules

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Synopsis

Filipp likes to break the rules. This sometimes gets him into trouble. His mother can't always contain his boundless energy. He loves his mother very much, loves having breakfast with her, doing exercises, walking and riding the rides in the park. But when she is at work, Filipp often runs away from home to the nearest coffee shop and watches how coffee is made. Here he has his own life, his own rules and his own dream - Filipp wants to become a barista, because coffee makes people happier. But fulfilling this dream is not so easy - Filipp has Down syndrome.

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 May 2025
Release date
22 May 2025 Russia МВК
Worldwide Gross $14,345
Production Interfest, Kinoprime, Propeller Production
Also known as
Pravila Filippa, Philip Rules, Правила Филиппа
Director
Roman Kosov
Cast
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Grigoriy Danishevskiy
Grigoriy Danishevskiy
Elena Erbakova
Elena Erbakova
Polina Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Konstantin Yushkevich
Konstantin Yushkevich
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
