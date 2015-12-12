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Poster of Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
6.8

Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer

, 2015
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
6.8

Synopsis

Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer chronicles the defiant, uncompromising, and highly influential ideas of postmodern choreographer and filmmaker Yvonne Rainer. Over the course of her career, she revolutionized modern dance, generated what later became known as performance art, and changed the basic tenets of experimental filmmaking - all during a time when women were largely ignored in the art world. Today she continues to push forward, creating vibrant, courageous, unpredictable work, inspiring a new generation of artists to question, overthrow, and generate possibilities of their own. Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer is the story of this remarkable artist and the equally remarkable times that shaped her creative practice.

Cast

Yvonne Rainer
Self
B. Ruby Rich
Director Jack Walsh
Writer Jack Walsh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 December 2015
Release date
12 December 2015 Australia
Production Jack Walsh
Also known as
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer, Tunded on faktid Yvonne Raineri elu, Uczucia to fakty: zycie Yvonne Rainer

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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