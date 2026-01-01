Menu
Jack Walsh
Jack Walsh
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Science-fiction hero
6.8
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
(2015)
6.8
Eraserhead
(1977)
Filmography
6.8
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
Biography, Documentary
2015, USA
6.8
Eraserhead
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
1977, USA
