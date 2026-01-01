Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jack Walsh
Jack Walsh Jack Walsh
Kinoafisha Persons Jack Walsh

Jack Walsh

Jack Walsh

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer 6.8
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer (2015)
Eraserhead 6.8
Eraserhead (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer 6.8
Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer Feelings Are Facts: The Life of Yvonne Rainer
Biography, Documentary 2015, USA
Eraserhead 6.8
Eraserhead Eraserhead
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 1977, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more