Best Animated Films
Kinoafisha
Films
Return
Return
Return
18+
Adventure
Animation
Family
Synopsis
The film tells the story of antelope Hardy, who embarks on a difficult journey of self-cultivation in order to fight against the wolves that threaten the group after the death of his father.
Return
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 July 2024
Release date
14 November 2024
Russia
25 July 2024
UAE
14 November 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$14,705
Production
Ori Animation
Also known as
Return, Легенда об Ориксе
Director
Lucas Qiao
Cast
Ratana
Brian Stivale
Frank Gerrish
James Simenc
Devin Hennessy
Cast and Crew
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Film Trailers
Return
Trailer in russian
Stills
