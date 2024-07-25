Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Return
Poster of Return
Poster of Return
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Return

Return

Return 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The film tells the story of antelope Hardy, who embarks on a difficult journey of self-cultivation in order to fight against the wolves that threaten the group after the death of his father.
Return - trailer in russian
Return  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 July 2024
Release date
14 November 2024 Russia Must see magic film
25 July 2024 UAE TBC
14 November 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $14,705
Production Ori Animation
Also known as
Return, Легенда об Ориксе
Director
Lucas Qiao
Cast
Ratana
Brian Stivale
Frank Gerrish
James Simenc
Devin Hennessy
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Return - trailer in russian
Return Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more