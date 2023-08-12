Cast
Meghan Carrasquillo
Valentina Armas
Chris Cleveland
Curtis Burman
Becki Hayes
Larisa Burman
Daniel Macedo
Hotel Staff
Cast and Crew
Composer
Christopher Cano, Mikel Shane Prather, Philip Ramirez
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 August 2023
World premiere
12 August 2023
Release date
|25 July 2024
|Qatar
|
|
|25 July 2024
|UAE
|
|TBC
Worldwide Gross
$36,053
Production
The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Blind Waters, Blind Waters - Terrore dagli abissi, Pime vesi, Мутные воды