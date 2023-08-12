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Poster of Blind Waters
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Blind Waters
3.4

Blind Waters

, 2023
Blind Waters
USA / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Blind Waters
3.4

Synopsis

An unrelenting shark turns a couple's dream vacation into a nightmare when they are stranded at sea and forced to fight for their lives.

Cast

Meghan Carrasquillo
Valentina Armas
Noam Sigler
Weston
Francisco Angelini
Gabe
Martijn Kuiper
Nico
Chris Cleveland
Curtis Burman
Jhey Castles
Margo
Becki Hayes
Larisa Burman
Paty Cruz
Eliza Burman
Gabriel Angulo
Ramirez
Daniel Macedo
Hotel Staff
Director Anthony C. Ferrante
Writer Anthony C. Ferrante
Composer Christopher Cano, Mikel Shane Prather, Philip Ramirez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 August 2023
World premiere 12 August 2023
Release date
25 July 2024 Qatar
25 July 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $36,053
Production The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Blind Waters, Blind Waters - Terrore dagli abissi, Pime vesi, Мутные воды

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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