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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Anthony C. Ferrante
Anthony C. Ferrante
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony C. Ferrante
Anthony C. Ferrante
Anthony C. Ferrante
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.1
Sharksploitation
(2023)
5.7
Scream of the Banshee
(2011)
4.8
Great White Waters
(2025)
Filmography
4.8
Great White Waters
Great White Waters
Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
2.6
Mouse of Horrors
Mouse of Horrors
Horror
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
3.4
Blind Waters
Blind Waters
Action, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
7.1
Sharksploitation
Sharksploitation
Documentary
2023, USA
3.8
Nix
Nix
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2022, USA
3.5
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2018, USA
3.8
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2017, USA / Italy / Germany / Finland
3.8
Awaken the Shadowman
Awaken the Shadowman
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
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