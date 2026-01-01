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Anthony C. Ferrante Anthony C. Ferrante
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony C. Ferrante

Anthony C. Ferrante

Anthony C. Ferrante

Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Sharksploitation 7.1
Sharksploitation (2023)
Scream of the Banshee 5.7
Scream of the Banshee (2011)
Great White Waters 4.8
Great White Waters (2025)

Filmography

Great White Waters 4.8
Great White Waters Great White Waters
Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Mouse of Horrors 2.6
Mouse of Horrors Mouse of Horrors
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Blind Waters 3.4
Blind Waters Blind Waters
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Sharksploitation 7.1
Sharksploitation Sharksploitation
Documentary 2023, USA
Nix 3.8
Nix Nix
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2022, USA
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time 3.5
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time The Last Sharknado: It's About Time
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2018, USA
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming 3.8
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2017, USA / Italy / Germany / Finland
Awaken the Shadowman 3.8
Awaken the Shadowman Awaken the Shadowman
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
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