Poster of Destinies of Women
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Destinies of Women

Destinies of Women

Frauenschicksale 18+
Synopsis

Berlin 1952, seven years after WWII. Four women are looking for a good man and happiness in the divided city. Their destinies are loosely connected through one person: the West Berlin dandy and womanizer, Conny.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 12 June 1952
Release date
12 June 1952 Germany
17 November 1952 Romania
Production Deutsche Film (DEFA)
Also known as
Frauenschicksale, Destinies of Women, Destins de femmes, Destinul unor femei, Losy kobiet, Женские судьбы
Director
Slatan Dudow
Cast
Sonja Sutter
Lotte Loebinger
Anneliese Book
Maly Delschaft
Hanna Rieger
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
