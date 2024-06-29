5.5Emma and the Death's Head
The Hungarian Dressmaker, 2024
Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Milan Ondrík
Captain Dusan
Nico Klimek
Simon
Alexander E. Fennon
Heinz Lepke
Dénes Ujlaky
Sándorfi, Marika's Father in Law
Florentin Groll
Mr. Kramer
Éva Bandor
Agnes
Ján Mistrík
Director Iveta Grofova
Writer Iveta Grofova, Peter Kristúfek
Composer Matej Hlavác
Film details
Country Slovakia
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 April 2025
World premiere 29 June 2024
Release date
|10 October 2024
|Czechia
|26 September 2024
|Slovakia
|12
Budget €2,786,000
Worldwide Gross $84,671
Production PubRes, Total HelpArt T.H.A., Campfilm
Also known as
Ema a smrtihlav, The Hungarian Dressmaker, A Costureira Húngara, Ema i trupia główka, Emma és a halálfejes lepke, Węgierska krawcowa, Η Ουγγαρέζα μοδίστρα, Ема и Предвестникът на Смъртта
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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