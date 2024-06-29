Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Hungarian Dressmaker
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Hungarian Dressmaker
5.5

The Hungarian Dressmaker

, 2024
Emma and the Death's Head
Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Hungarian Dressmaker
5.5

Cast

Alexandra Borbély
Alexandra Borbély
Marika
Milan Ondrík
Captain Dusan
Nico Klimek
Simon
Alexander E. Fennon
Heinz Lepke
Dénes Ujlaky
Sándorfi, Marika's Father in Law
Florentin Groll
Mr. Kramer
Éva Bandor
Agnes
Ján Mistrík
László Mátray
Lili Monori
Marika's Mother in Law
János Derzsi
Piroska Molnár
Director Iveta Grofova
Writer Iveta Grofova, Peter Kristúfek
Composer Matej Hlavác
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 April 2025
World premiere 29 June 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Czechia
26 September 2024 Slovakia 12
Budget €2,786,000
Worldwide Gross $84,671
Production PubRes, Total HelpArt T.H.A., Campfilm
Also known as
Ema a smrtihlav, The Hungarian Dressmaker, A Costureira Húngara, Ema i trupia główka, Emma és a halálfejes lepke, Węgierska krawcowa, Η Ουγγαρέζα μοδίστρα, Ема и Предвестникът на Смъртта

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more