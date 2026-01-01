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Lili Monori Lili Monori
Kinoafisha Persons Lili Monori

Lili Monori

Lili Monori

Date of Birth
10 October 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bad Poems 7.6
Bad Poems (2018)
We Never Die 7.6
We Never Die (1993)
The Heiresses 6.4
The Heiresses (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Hungarian Dressmaker 5.5
The Hungarian Dressmaker Emma and the Death's Head
Drama 2024, Slovakia
Bad Poems 7.6
Bad Poems Rossz versek
Drama, Comedy 2018, Hungary
White God 5.6
White God Fehér isten
Drama 2014, Hungary / Germany / Sweden
Watch trailer
A Frankenstein-terv 5.6
A Frankenstein-terv A Frankenstein-terv
Drama 2010, Hungary
Watch trailer
We Never Die 7.6
We Never Die Sose halunk meg
Comedy, Drama 1993, Hungary
The Heiresses 6.4
The Heiresses Örökség
Drama 1980, France / Hungary
Women 6.4
Women Ök ketten
Drama 1977, Hungary / France
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