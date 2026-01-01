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About
Filmography
Lili Monori
Lili Monori
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lili Monori
Lili Monori
Lili Monori
Date of Birth
10 October 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Bad Poems
(2018)
7.6
We Never Die
(1993)
6.4
The Heiresses
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2024
2018
2014
2010
1993
1980
1977
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
5.5
The Hungarian Dressmaker
Emma and the Death's Head
Drama
2024, Slovakia
7.6
Bad Poems
Rossz versek
Drama, Comedy
2018, Hungary
5.6
White God
Fehér isten
Drama
2014, Hungary / Germany / Sweden
Watch trailer
5.6
A Frankenstein-terv
A Frankenstein-terv
Drama
2010, Hungary
Watch trailer
7.6
We Never Die
Sose halunk meg
Comedy, Drama
1993, Hungary
6.4
The Heiresses
Örökség
Drama
1980, France / Hungary
6.4
Women
Ök ketten
Drama
1977, Hungary / France
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