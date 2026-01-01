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László Mátray László Mátray
Kinoafisha Persons László Mátray

László Mátray

László Mátray

Date of Birth
23 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

I Accidentally Wrote a Book 7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book (2024)
Hab 6.1
Hab (2020)
Blood Creek 5.7
Blood Creek (2009)

Filmography

Rise of the Raven
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History 2025, Hungary
The Hungarian Dressmaker 5.5
The Hungarian Dressmaker Emma and the Death's Head
Drama 2024, Slovakia
I Accidentally Wrote a Book 7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Family 2024, Hungary / Netherlands
Gateway to the West 2.9
Gateway to the West Gateway to the West
Action, History 2022, Hungary
Hab 6.1
Hab Hab
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Hungary
Blood Creek 5.7
Blood Creek Town Creek
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2009, USA
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