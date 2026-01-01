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About
Filmography
László Mátray
László Mátray
Kinoafisha
Persons
László Mátray
László Mátray
László Mátray
Date of Birth
23 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
(2024)
6.1
Hab
(2020)
5.7
Blood Creek
(2009)
Filmography
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History
2025, Hungary
5.5
The Hungarian Dressmaker
Emma and the Death's Head
Drama
2024, Slovakia
7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Family
2024, Hungary / Netherlands
2.9
Gateway to the West
Gateway to the West
Action, History
2022, Hungary
6.1
Hab
Hab
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Hungary
5.7
Blood Creek
Town Creek
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2009, USA
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