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Filmography
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Date of Birth
12 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Edge of Everything
(2023)
7.1
The Dirty South
(2023)
5.9
Scrambled
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2021
2020
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
Producer
3
Madden
Madden
Biography
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Bell Keeper
The Bell Keeper
Action, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Dirty South
The Dirty South
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Edge of Everything
Edge of Everything
Drama
2023, USA
5.9
Scrambled
Scrambled
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Slapface
Slapface
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Call
The Call
Horror
2020, USA
Watch trailer
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