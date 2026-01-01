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Mike Manning
Mike Manning Mike Manning
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Manning

Mike Manning

Mike Manning

Date of Birth
12 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Edge of Everything 7.6
Edge of Everything (2023)
The Dirty South 7.1
The Dirty South (2023)
Scrambled 5.9
Scrambled (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Madden Madden
Biography 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Bell Keeper 4.9
The Bell Keeper The Bell Keeper
Action, Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Dirty South 7.1
The Dirty South The Dirty South
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Edge of Everything 7.6
Edge of Everything Edge of Everything
Drama 2023, USA
Scrambled 5.9
Scrambled Scrambled
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Slapface 5.6
Slapface Slapface
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Call 4.9
The Call The Call
Horror 2020, USA
Watch trailer
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