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Poster of Strange Adults
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Strange Adults
7.6

Strange Adults

, 1974
Strannye vzroslye
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Strange Adults
7.6

Synopsis

Before the eyes of the theater gaffer Peter Ryabikov, a first-grader girl runs across the road in front of a nearby watering machine. Peter intercepts her and, wanting to punish, decides to take her home, to her parents. However, ...

Cast

Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Tonya-Juliet
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Peter Ryabikov
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Avgusta Yakovlevna
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Oleg Kuks
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Evgeniy Nalivayko
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Olga Nikolaevna
Yuri Kamornyj
Yuri Kamornyj
Yura, Rita's Fiance
Vera Lipstok
Antonina Shuranova
Lyubov Tishchenko
Irina Kirichenko
Anna Ryabikova
Natalya Martinson
Rita
Director Ayan Shakhmaliyeva
Writer Arkadi Minchkovsky, Mariya Zvereva
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1974
Also known as
Strannye vzroslye, Dessa konstiga vuxna, Esos extraños adultos, Strange Adults, Странные взрослые, おかしな大人たち

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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