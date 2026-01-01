Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Strange Adults
7.6
Strange Adults
, 1974
Strannye vzroslye
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
Before the eyes of the theater gaffer Peter Ryabikov, a first-grader girl runs across the road in front of a nearby watering machine. Peter intercepts her and, wanting to punish, decides to take her home, to her parents. However, ...
Expand
Cast
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Tonya-Juliet
Lev Durov
Peter Ryabikov
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Avgusta Yakovlevna
Zinoviy Gerdt
Oleg Kuks
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Evgeniy Nalivayko
Alla Meshcheryakova
Olga Nikolaevna
Yuri Kamornyj
Yura, Rita's Fiance
Vera Lipstok
Antonina Shuranova
Lyubov Tishchenko
Irina Kirichenko
Anna Ryabikova
Natalya Martinson
Rita
Director
Ayan Shakhmaliyeva
Writer
Arkadi Minchkovsky
,
Mariya Zvereva
Composer
Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1974
Also known as
Strannye vzroslye, Dessa konstiga vuxna, Esos extraños adultos, Strange Adults, Странные взрослые, おかしな大人たち
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree