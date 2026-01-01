Menu
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Date of Birth
24 May 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Strange Adults
(1974)
6.9
Svet v okne
(1980)
6.9
Fourth Height
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
1990
1989
1982
1980
1977
1976
1974
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
5.3
Duraki umirayut po pyatnitsam
Duraki umirayut po pyatnitsam
Action, Crime
1990, Bulgaria
5.8
Za prekrasnykh dam!
Za prekrasnykh dam!
Comedy, Crime
1989, USSR
6.2
Bez godu nedelya
Bez godu nedelya
Comedy, Drama
1982, USSR
6.9
Svet v okne
Svet v okne
Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
6.9
Fourth Height
Chetvyortaya vysota
Family, History
1977, USSR
6.4
Poka byut chasy
Poka byut chasy
Family, Fantasy
1976, USSR
7.6
Strange Adults
Strannye vzroslye
Drama, Romantic
1974, USSR
