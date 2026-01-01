Margarita Sergeyecheva

Menu
Date of Birth
24 May 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Strange Adults 7.6
Strange Adults (1974)
Svet v okne 6.9
Svet v okne (1980)
Fourth Height 6.9
Fourth Height (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Duraki umirayut po pyatnitsam 5.3
Duraki umirayut po pyatnitsam
Action, Crime 1990, Bulgaria
Za prekrasnykh dam! 5.8
Za prekrasnykh dam!
Comedy, Crime 1989, USSR
Bez godu nedelya 6.2
Bez godu nedelya
Comedy, Drama 1982, USSR
Svet v okne 6.9
Svet v okne
Romantic, Drama 1980, USSR
Fourth Height 6.9
Fourth Height
Family, History 1977, USSR
Poka byut chasy 6.4
Poka byut chasy
Family, Fantasy 1976, USSR
Strange Adults 7.6
Strange Adults
Drama, Romantic 1974, USSR
