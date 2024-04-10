Menu
Russian
Lahazat Lazeeza

Lahazat Lazeeza

Lahazat Lazeeza 18+
Synopsis

Saleh "Hesham Maged" and Doria "Hannah Al Zahed" are a couple who live an unhappy life. They have a mischievous son who always causes them problems, and the parents always blame each other for these problems and shirk responsibility. One day, after a big quarrel between them, Doria leaves the house and Saleh is left alone. Saleh discovers a strange illuminated portal in the garage room of his house. Saleh crosses the portal to find a parallel world in which there is a better version of his home, his family, and his life. The events take place within a comedic framework with the participation of Bayoumi Fouad and Mohamed Tharwat.

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 June 2024
World premiere 10 April 2024
Release date
10 April 2024 Egypt
12 April 2024 Finland Tulossa
Worldwide Gross $1,316,477
Also known as
Fasel men el-Lahazat el-Ladhidhah, Fasel Men El Lahazat El Lazeeza, Çılgın Yolculuk, Невероятные приключения в параллельном мире
Cast
Hesham Maged
Hana El Zahed
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
