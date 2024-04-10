Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
Saleh "Hesham Maged" and Doria "Hannah Al Zahed" are a couple who live an unhappy life. They have a mischievous son who always causes them problems, and the parents always blame each other for these problems and shirk responsibility. One day, after a big quarrel between them, Doria leaves the house and Saleh is left alone. Saleh discovers a strange illuminated portal in the garage room of his house. Saleh crosses the portal to find a parallel world in which there is a better version of his home, his family, and his life. The events take place within a comedic framework with the participation of Bayoumi Fouad and Mohamed Tharwat.
|10 April 2024
|Egypt
|12 April 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa