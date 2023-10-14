Menu
Poster of Clawfoot
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Clawfoot

Clawfoot

Clawfoot 18+
Synopsis

An upper-class suburban housewife is psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor remodeling her bathroom... until the tables are turned and a twisted battle of wits ensues with deliciously unexpected results.
Clawfoot - trailer in russian
Clawfoot  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 July 2024
World premiere 14 October 2023
Release date
20 June 2024 Russia Global Film
13 June 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
13 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
7 June 2024 Latvia N16
24 April 2024 Switzerland
18 July 2024 UAE 18+
13 June 2024 Ukraine
13 June 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $49,888
Production Yale Productions, LB Entertainment, Page 1 Entertainment
Also known as
Clawfoot, Banho de Sangue, Clawfoot - Blutbad in der Vorstadt, Küüniste vahel, W szponach, Не_жилец, Під каблуком
Director
Michael Day
Cast
Nestor Carbonell
Oliver Cooper
Francesca Fisher-Eastwood
Milo Gibson
Andrew Friedman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Clawfoot
I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine 5.6
I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine (2015)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 6.5
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2014)
The Purge 6.4
The Purge (2013)
Straw Dogs 6.7
Straw Dogs (2011)
I Spit on Your Grave 6.9
I Spit on Your Grave (2010)
The Last House on the Left 7.0
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Eden Lake 6.4
Eden Lake (2008)
Funny Games U.S. 6.7
Funny Games U.S. (2007)
Funny Games 7.2
Funny Games (1997)
Fear 6.5
Fear (1996)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 13 November 2024, 23:49
"Не жилец" - американский голливудский триллер, напоминающий чёрную комедию про светскую львицу, в дом к которой заявился… Read more…
Anna Aksaeva 27 June 2024, 20:05
Фильмец на "Трояк". Я не любитель смешанных жанров по типу триллер-комедия или пародия на какой-то из жанров.
А в этом случае всё ровно… Read more…
Quotes
Janet Would Larry ever leave you?
Tasha *My* Larry? Oh God, no. His prenup is *not* strong enough for that. I should know. I wrote it.
Film Trailers All trailers
Clawfoot - trailer in russian
Clawfoot Trailer in russian
Stills
