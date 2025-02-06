Menu
Vremena goda
Vremena goda
Drama
Vremena goda
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 February 2025
Release date
6 February 2025
Russia
Production
VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Vremena goda, Времена года
Director
Maksim Shabalin
Cast
Irina Grineva
Denis Medvedev
Pavel Osadchiy
Tatyana Mayst
Aleksandr Galibin
Film rating
6.9
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova
21 September 2025, 11:53
Дебютный фильм режиссёра и сценариста Максима Шабалина, знаменитого фигуриста, бронзового призера Олимпийских игр-2010, чемпиона мира и двукратного…
Film Trailers
Vremena goda
Trailer
Stills
