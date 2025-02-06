Menu
Vremena goda
Vremena goda - trailer
Vremena goda  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 February 2025
Release date
6 February 2025 Russia КиноФанат
Production VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Vremena goda, Времена года
Director
Maksim Shabalin
Cast
Irina Grineva
Denis Medvedev
Pavel Osadchiy
Tatyana Mayst
Aleksandr Galibin
6.9
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
ikolmogorova 21 September 2025, 11:53
Дебютный фильм режиссёра и сценариста Максима Шабалина, знаменитого фигуриста, бронзового призера Олимпийских игр-2010, чемпиона мира и двукратного… Read more…
Vremena goda - trailer
Vremena goda Trailer
