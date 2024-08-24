Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of We Should Make Movies About Love
Poster of We Should Make Movies About Love
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 230 ₽
Going 5
Not going 4
Kinoafisha Films We Should Make Movies About Love

We Should Make Movies About Love

Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi
Tickets from 230 ₽
Going 5
Not going 4

Synopsis

A Russian film crew is coming to Varanasi to shoot an arthouse film. The whole atmosphere of the ancient city encourages us to think about the meaning of what is happening, about the essence of cinema, about values that are usually considered obvious and not discussed. Soon, the filming process begins to collapse, and the film begins to shoot itself. This movie is a parable about the crumbling of the world and correction, about love as the only force capable of healing the world.

We Should Make Movies About Love - teaser
We Should Make Movies About Love  teaser
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 September 2025
World premiere 24 August 2024
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia К24
Worldwide Gross $52,859
Production Frut Taym, Respect India Entertainment, Vega Film
Also known as
Nado snimat filmy o lyubvi, We Should Make Movies About Love, Надо снимать фильмы о любви
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mariya Matsel
Mariya Matsel
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Illarion Marov
Illarion Marov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 17 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Moskino Zhukovskiy
18:25 from 230 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
We Should Make Movies About Love - teaser
We Should Make Movies About Love Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«We Should Make Movies About Love» now playing

Sun 28 Tue 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for We Should Make Movies About Love? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Moskino Zhukovskiy g. Moskva, Lyalin per., 24–26, str. 2
2D
18:25 from 230 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more