A Russian film crew is coming to Varanasi to shoot an arthouse film. The whole atmosphere of the ancient city encourages us to think about the meaning of what is happening, about the essence of cinema, about values that are usually considered obvious and not discussed. Soon, the filming process begins to collapse, and the film begins to shoot itself. This movie is a parable about the crumbling of the world and correction, about love as the only force capable of healing the world.