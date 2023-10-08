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Poster of Werewolf
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Werewolf
5.8

Werewolf

, 2023
Llobàs
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Werewolf
5.8

Synopsis

Adrià lives from town to town with his brother, is mute, hates closed spaces, and at full moon smells blood.

Cast

Pol López
Ramon
Maria Rodríguez Soto
Maria Rodríguez Soto
Tona
Josep Manel Casany
Paco
Jany Collado
Javito
Enric Juezas
Home
León Martínez
Adrià
Lluna
Petita
Eduard Muntada
Zacaries
Carles Sanjaime
Zep
Dani Machancoses
Xicot
Director Pau Calpe
Writer Pau Calpe, Nati Escobar Gutiérrez, Ginés Sánchez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 October 2023
Release date
17 July 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $5,735
Production Dacsa Produccions, Film Factory, Galápagos Media
Also known as
Llobàs, Werewolf, Wilkołak

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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