Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Werewolf
5.8
Werewolf
, 2023
Llobàs
Spain / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
Adrià lives from town to town with his brother, is mute, hates closed spaces, and at full moon smells blood.
Expand
Cast
Pol López
Ramon
Maria Rodríguez Soto
Tona
Josep Manel Casany
Paco
Jany Collado
Javito
Enric Juezas
Home
León Martínez
Adrià
Lluna
Petita
Eduard Muntada
Zacaries
Carles Sanjaime
Zep
Dani Machancoses
Xicot
Director
Pau Calpe
Writer
Pau Calpe
,
Nati Escobar Gutiérrez
,
Ginés Sánchez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
8 October 2023
Release date
17 July 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$5,735
Production
Dacsa Produccions, Film Factory, Galápagos Media
Also known as
Llobàs, Werewolf, Wilkołak
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree