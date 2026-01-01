Menu
Maria Rodríguez Soto
Date of Birth
26 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Una casa en flames 7.3
Una casa en flames Una casa en flames
Comedy, Thriller, Romantic 2024, Spain
Mamífera 7.3
Mamífera Mamífera
Comedy, Drama 2024, Spain
Werewolf 5.8
Werewolf Llobàs
Drama 2023, Spain
Las de la última fila 7.4
Las de la última fila
Drama, Comedy 2022, Spain
The Paramedic 5.6
The Paramedic El practicante
Thriller, Drama 2020, Spain
Animals 6.2
Animals Animals
Fantasy, Drama 2012, Spain
