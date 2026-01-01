Menu
Maria Rodríguez Soto
Date of Birth
26 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Las de la última fila
(2022)
7.3
Mamífera
(2024)
7.3
Una casa en flames
(2024)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2020
2012
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actress
6
7.3
Una casa en flames
Una casa en flames
Comedy, Thriller, Romantic
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
Mamífera
Mamífera
Comedy, Drama
2024, Spain
5.8
Werewolf
Llobàs
Drama
2023, Spain
7.4
Las de la última fila
Drama, Comedy
2022, Spain
5.6
The Paramedic
El practicante
Thriller, Drama
2020, Spain
6.2
Animals
Animals
Fantasy, Drama
2012, Spain
Watch trailer
