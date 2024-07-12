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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Topolinyy pukh
6.8
Topolinyy pukh
, 2023
Topolinyy pukh
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.8
Topolinyy pukh
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Anton Lapenko
Aglaya Tarasova
Vitaliy Khaev
Ded
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Filipenko
Marat
Ilya Borisov
Antokha
Gosha Kutsenko
Nastya Bedbarbi
Devushka pilota
Dmitry Budashkaev
Ilshat
Dmitriy Chernak
Barmen
Galina Finogeeva
Prodavshchitsa v supermarkete
Ruslan Gabidullin
Rabochiy 2
Director
Kirill Klepalov
,
Artyom Lempert
Writer
Oleg Goldfayn
,
Ilya Petrukhin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 July 2024
Release date
1 August 2024
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross
$688,961
Production
Good Story Media
Also known as
Topolinyy pukh, Тополиный пух
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
25
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2239
In the Comedy genre
553
In films of Russia
259
In films of 2023
128
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Topolinyy pukh
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