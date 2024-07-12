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Poster of Topolinyy pukh
6.8
Topolinyy pukh - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Topolinyy pukh
6.8

Topolinyy pukh

, 2023
Topolinyy pukh
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Topolinyy pukh
6.8
Topolinyy pukh - Trailer
Topolinyy pukh  Trailer

Cast

Anton Lapenko
Anton Lapenko
Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Ded
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Filipenko
Anton Filipenko
Marat
Ilya Borisov
Ilya Borisov
Antokha
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Nastya Bedbarbi
Devushka pilota
Dmitry Budashkaev
Ilshat
Dmitriy Chernak
Barmen
Galina Finogeeva
Prodavshchitsa v supermarkete
Ruslan Gabidullin
Rabochiy 2
Director Kirill Klepalov, Artyom Lempert
Writer Oleg Goldfayn, Ilya Petrukhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 July 2024
Release date
1 August 2024 Russia Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross $688,961
Production Good Story Media
Also known as
Topolinyy pukh, Тополиный пух

Film rating

6.8
Rate 25 votes
5.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2239 In the Comedy genre  553 In films of Russia  259 In films of 2023  128

Film Trailers

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Topolinyy pukh - Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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