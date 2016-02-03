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About
Filmography
Alexandra Zavyalov
Alexandra Zavyalov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Zavyalov
Alexandra Zavyalov
Alexandra Zavyalov
Date of Birth
4 February 1936
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 February 2016
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Alyosha's Love
(1961)
7.1
Teni ischezayut v polden
(1972)
6.6
People on the Bridge
(1959)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
1972
1961
1960
1959
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
7.1
Teni ischezayut v polden
Drama, History,
1972, USSR
7.5
Alyosha's Love
Alyoshkina lyubov
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
6.1
Wait for letters
Wait for letters
Drama
1960, USSR
6.6
People on the Bridge
Lyudi na mostu
Drama
1959, USSR
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