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Alexandra Zavyalov
Alexandra Zavyalov Alexandra Zavyalov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandra Zavyalov

Alexandra Zavyalov

Alexandra Zavyalov

Date of Birth
4 February 1936
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 February 2016
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Alyosha's Love 7.5
Alyosha's Love (1961)
Teni ischezayut v polden 7.1
Teni ischezayut v polden (1972)
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teni ischezayut v polden 7.1
Teni ischezayut v polden
Drama, History, 1972, USSR
Alyosha's Love 7.5
Alyosha's Love Alyoshkina lyubov
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
Wait for letters 6.1
Wait for letters Wait for letters
Drama 1960, USSR
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge Lyudi na mostu
Drama 1959, USSR
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