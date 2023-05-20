Lydia, a midwife very invested in her work, is in the middle of a breakup. At the same time, her best friend, Salomé, announces to her that she is pregnant and asks her to follow her pregnancy. The day Lydia meets Milos, a one-night stand, while she is holding her friend's baby in her arms, she sinks into a lie, at the risk of losing everything.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere26 November 2025
World premiere20 May 2023
Release date
13 June 2024
Brazil
14
11 October 2023
France
TP
18 April 2024
Greece
6 February 2025
Israel
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N16
26 October 2023
Netherlands
AL
Budget€2,104,000
Worldwide Gross$334,515
ProductionMACT Productions, Marianne Productions (II), Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
Le ravissement, The Rapture, Die Entführung, El rapto, Elragadtatás, Hipardoot, Rapto, Uniesienie, Η αρπαγή, Вознесение, Вознесіння, Обсебване