7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Rapture

The Rapture

Le ravissement 18+
Synopsis

Lydia, a midwife very invested in her work, is in the middle of a breakup. At the same time, her best friend, Salomé, announces to her that she is pregnant and asks her to follow her pregnancy. The day Lydia meets Milos, a one-night stand, while she is holding her friend's baby in her arms, she sinks into a lie, at the risk of losing everything.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 November 2025
World premiere 20 May 2023
Release date
13 June 2024 Brazil 14
11 October 2023 France TP
18 April 2024 Greece
6 February 2025 Israel
14 March 2024 Lithuania N16
26 October 2023 Netherlands AL
Budget €2,104,000
Worldwide Gross $334,515
Production MACT Productions, Marianne Productions (II), Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
Le ravissement, The Rapture, Die Entführung, El rapto, Elragadtatás, Hipardoot, Rapto, Uniesienie, Η αρπαγή, Вознесение, Вознесіння, Обсебване
Director
Iris Kaltenbäck
Cast
Hafsia Herzi
Alexis Manenti
Nina Meurisse
