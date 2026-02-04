Menu
Poster of There and Back
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films There and Back

There and Back

Tuda i obratno 18+
Synopsis

Eleven-year-old boy Mitya is struggling with an illness. Once in the hospital, he makes friends with Marina, a rebellious girl who is also older than him, smokes and makes up strange stories that look like lies and truth at the sa...
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Release date
4 February 2026 Russia СБ Фильм
Production Kinostudiya Sol, Marusya Production
Also known as
Tuda i obratno, Hin und zurück, There and Back, Туда и обратно
Director
Oleg Asadulin
Oleg Asadulin
Cast
Andrey Artamonov
Yuliya Aug
Yuliya Aug
Sergey Dreyden
Sergey Dreyden
Fedor Fedotov
Fedor Fedotov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
