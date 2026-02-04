Menu
There and Back
Tuda i obratno
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Eleven-year-old boy Mitya is struggling with an illness. Once in the hospital, he makes friends with Marina, a rebellious girl who is also older than him, smokes and makes up strange stories that look like lies and truth at the sa...
Expand
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2023
Release date
4 February 2026
Russia
СБ Фильм
Production
Kinostudiya Sol, Marusya Production
Also known as
Tuda i obratno, Hin und zurück, There and Back, Туда и обратно
Director
Oleg Asadulin
Cast
Andrey Artamonov
Yuliya Aug
Sergey Dreyden
Fedor Fedotov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
