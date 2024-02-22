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Poster of Полчан 2
Kinoafisha Films Полчан 2

Полчан 2

, 2024
Полчан 2
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Полчан 2

Cast

Askat Sulaimanov
Dastan Bakytbekov
Nurkul Adylbekov
Zhenish Myrzaev
Ruslan Orozakunov
Ruslan Orozakunov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
22 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 6 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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