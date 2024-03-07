6.5La abadesa
La abadesa, 2024
Spain / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
It follows Abbess, who is given the task of repopulating and Christianizing border territories at war with Islam.
Cast
Blanca Romero
Eloisa
Anaël Snoek
Melisenda
Fabrice Boutique
Daniela Brown
Emma
Berta Sánchez
Clara
Ernest Villegas
Eduard
Oriol Genís
Odón
Joaquín Notario
Obispo Gotmar
Olivia Auclair
Elvira
Director Antonio Chavarrías
Writer Antonio Chavarrías
Composer Ivan Georgiev
Film details
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 March 2024
Release date
|22 March 2024
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $104,923
Production 3Cat, Generalitat de Catalunya - Departament de Cultura, Icono 2020
Also known as
La abadesa, Holy Mother, Müqəddəs Ana, The Abbess
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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