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Filmography
Eric Godon
Eric Godon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Godon
Eric Godon
Eric Godon
Date of Birth
7 February 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Dune: Prophecy
(2024)
7.8
Suite Française
(2014)
7.8
Braquo
(2009)
Filmography
6.2
The Gringo Hunters
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, Mexico/USA
8
Dune: Prophecy
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.5
La abadesa
La abadesa
Drama
2024, Spain
7.5
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, Great Britain
6.2
Diary of Spices
Diario di spezie
Thriller
2021, Italy
5.2
Undergods
Undergods
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, Great Britain / Belgium / Estonia / Serbia / Sweden
5.5
Yummy, Yummy
Yummy
Action, Comedy, Horror
2019, Belgium
Watch trailer
6.8
Anna
Anna
Action
2018, USA / France
Watch trailer
Show more
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