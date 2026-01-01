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Eric Godon
Eric Godon Eric Godon
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Godon

Eric Godon

Eric Godon

Date of Birth
7 February 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Dune: Prophecy 8.0
Dune: Prophecy (2024)
Suite Française 7.8
Suite Française (2014)
Braquo 7.8
Braquo (2009)

Filmography

The Gringo Hunters 6.2
The Gringo Hunters
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, Mexico/USA
Dune: Prophecy 8
Dune: Prophecy
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
La abadesa 6.5
La abadesa La abadesa
Drama 2024, Spain
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 7.5
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, Great Britain
Diary of Spices 6.2
Diary of Spices Diario di spezie
Thriller 2021, Italy
Undergods 5.2
Undergods Undergods
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, Great Britain / Belgium / Estonia / Serbia / Sweden
Yummy, Yummy 5.5
Yummy, Yummy Yummy
Action, Comedy, Horror 2019, Belgium
Watch trailer
Anna 6.8
Anna Anna
Action 2018, USA / France
Watch trailer
Show more
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