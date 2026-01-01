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Oh Dae-hwan
Oh Dae-hwan Oh Dae-hwan
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Dae-hwan

Oh Dae-hwan

Oh Dae-hwan

Date of Birth
5 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong 8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong (2021)
Mr. Plankton 8.0
Mr. Plankton (2024)
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok (2024)

Filmography

Filing for Love
Filing for Love
Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
Salon de Holmes 7.1
Salon de Holmes
Drama, Comedy, Detective, 2025, South Korea
My Troublesome Star 6.5
My Troublesome Star
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Mr. Plankton 8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
I, the Executioner 7.3
I, the Executioner Beterang 2
Action, Detective, Thriller, Crime 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Firefighters 6.4
Firefighters Sobanggwan
Action 2024, South Korea
Devils 7
Devils Devils
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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