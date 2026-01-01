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Filmography
Oh Dae-hwan
Oh Dae-hwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Dae-hwan
Oh Dae-hwan
Oh Dae-hwan
Date of Birth
5 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Otsomae Bolkeun Kkeutdong
(2021)
8.0
Mr. Plankton
(2024)
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
(2024)
Filmography
Filing for Love
Romantic, Comedy
2026, South Korea
7.1
Salon de Holmes
Drama, Comedy, Detective,
2025, South Korea
6.5
My Troublesome Star
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.3
I, the Executioner
Beterang 2
Action, Detective, Thriller, Crime
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.4
Firefighters
Sobanggwan
Action
2024, South Korea
7
Devils
Devils
Crime, Horror, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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