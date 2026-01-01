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About
Filmography
Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Tudors
(2007)
7.6
Da Vinci's Demons
(2013)
7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
(2020)
Filmography
5.1
Cult Killer
Cult Killer
Adventure, Crime, Drama
2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Barber
Barber
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.9
As Luck Would Have It
As Luck Would Have It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Ireland / USA
7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, USA
7.6
Da Vinci's Demons
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
8.2
The Tudors
Drama, History
2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
Show more
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