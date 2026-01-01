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Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning Nick Dunning
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Dunning

Nick Dunning

Nick Dunning

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Tudors 8.2
The Tudors (2007)
Da Vinci's Demons 7.6
Da Vinci's Demons (2013)
Miss Scarlet and the Duke 7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020)

Filmography

Cult Killer 5.1
Cult Killer Cult Killer
Adventure, Crime, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Barber 5.8
Barber Barber
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Ireland
Watch trailer
As Luck Would Have It 6.9
As Luck Would Have It As Luck Would Have It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Ireland / USA
Miss Scarlet and the Duke 7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, USA
Da Vinci's Demons 7.6
Da Vinci's Demons
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
The Tudors 8.2
The Tudors
Drama, History 2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
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