Dina is a young Russian filmmaker working on a film about Stalinist repressions and the massive intergenerational trauma they caused that continues to resonate in modern-day Russia. Together with her friend Johan, a German sound designer whose grandfather went missing in the USSR during the Second World War, she embarks on a journey to the former Soviet labour camps. Almost deserted, the abandoned lands of Gulag still bear traces of those who perished there. Although this trip becomes somewhat therapeutic for the two of them, it also puts their relationship to the test.