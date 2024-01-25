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Poster of Dolomite and Ash
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Dolomite and Ash
5.9

Dolomite and Ash

, 2022
Ash and Dolomite
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dolomite and Ash
5.9

Synopsis

Dina is a young Russian filmmaker working on a film about Stalinist repressions and the massive intergenerational trauma they caused that continues to resonate in modern-day Russia. Together with her friend Johan, a German sound designer whose grandfather went missing in the USSR during the Second World War, she embarks on a journey to the former Soviet labour camps. Almost deserted, the abandoned lands of Gulag still bear traces of those who perished there. Although this trip becomes somewhat therapeutic for the two of them, it also puts their relationship to the test.

Cast

Ronald Pelin
Johan's Friend
Anton Rival
Anton Rival
Johan
Pyotr Skvortsov
Pyotr Skvortsov
Petya
Toma Selivanova
Dina
Alena Gromova
Elena
Pavel Kizhuk
Friend
Director Toma Selivanova
Writer Toma Selivanova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 January 2024
Worldwide Gross $2,855
Production Droog Drooga, Pinery
Also known as
Dolomite and ash, Пепел и доломит, Ash and Dolomite, Pepel i dolomit

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 18 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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