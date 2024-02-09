We get to follow Arne and his friends on their adventures where they encounter different challenges and do their best to solve them together. With their likeable and unique personalities – quirky, kind and brave – they make a perfect group of friends.
Cast
Li Hagman
Tiffany Kronlöf
Jesper Adefelt
Anna Hultin
Mattias Knave
Thomas Nyberg
John Österlund
DirectorJenny Jokela
WriterMarcus Granberg, Fabian Nordlander, Tomas Nyberg
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