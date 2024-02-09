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Poster of Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
5.9

Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna

, 2024
Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
Sweden / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
5.9

Synopsis

We get to follow Arne and his friends on their adventures where they encounter different challenges and do their best to solve them together. With their likeable and unique personalities – quirky, kind and brave – they make a perfect group of friends.

Cast

Li Hagman
Tiffany Kronlöf
Jesper Adefelt
Anna Hultin
Mattias Knave
Thomas Nyberg
John Österlund
Director Jenny Jokela
Writer Marcus Granberg, Fabian Nordlander, Tomas Nyberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Release date
9 February 2024 Azerbaijan
9 February 2024 Bulgaria
1 July 2024 Denmark A
9 February 2024 Finland Tulossa
9 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024 Moldova
9 February 2024 Sweden Btl
9 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Production SF Studios Production
Also known as
Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna, Aarne Alligaattori ja viidakkoystävät, Alex Aligator, Alligaator Arne, Arne Alligator og jungelvennene, Arne Alligator og junglevennerne, Arne Alligator - The Movie, Archie Aligator

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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