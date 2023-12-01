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Poster of Holiday Twist
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Holiday Twist
6.8

Holiday Twist

, 2023
Holiday Twist
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Holiday Twist
6.8

Synopsis

With help from a Salvation Army Santa and a little holiday magic, a workaholic executive tries to let go of her painful past to become the twinkling light that both her community and family need.

Cast

Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Whitmer
Emily Tosta
Brooke
Kelly Stables
Kelly Stables
Connie Harrington
Caylee Cowan
Caylee Cowan
Christina Christmas
James Maslow
Haley Reinhart
Selah Victor
Selah Victor
Jeff Rector
Jeff Rector
Stephanie Garvin
Melanie
Tess Murphy
Stella
Jake Miller
Kyle
Director Stephanie Garvin
Writer Stephanie Garvin
Composer Steve Dorff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 December 2023
Release date
1 December 2023 Azerbaijan
1 December 2023 Bulgaria
1 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
1 December 2023 Moldova
1 December 2023 Tajikistan
1 December 2023 USA
1 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Production ETM Pictures, Ramo Law
Also known as
Holiday Twist, A Escolha de Natal

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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