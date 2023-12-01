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6.8
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Holiday Twist
6.8
Holiday Twist
, 2023
Holiday Twist
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
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6.8
Synopsis
With help from a Salvation Army Santa and a little holiday magic, a workaholic executive tries to let go of her painful past to become the twinkling light that both her community and family need.
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Cast
Neal McDonough
Sean Astin
Whitmer
Emily Tosta
Brooke
Kelly Stables
Connie Harrington
Caylee Cowan
Christina Christmas
James Maslow
Haley Reinhart
Selah Victor
Jeff Rector
Stephanie Garvin
Melanie
Tess Murphy
Stella
Jake Miller
Kyle
Director
Stephanie Garvin
Writer
Stephanie Garvin
Composer
Steve Dorff
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 December 2023
Release date
1 December 2023
Azerbaijan
1 December 2023
Bulgaria
1 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
1 December 2023
Moldova
1 December 2023
Tajikistan
1 December 2023
USA
1 December 2023
Uzbekistan
Production
ETM Pictures, Ramo Law
Also known as
Holiday Twist, A Escolha de Natal
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 January 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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