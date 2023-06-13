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Poster of Toni
6.9
Toni - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Toni
6.9

Toni

, 2023
Toni, en famille
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Toni
6.9
Toni - Trailer
Toni  Trailer

Synopsis

Toni has spent her entire life putting other people’s needs before her own. When she was 20 years old, she was pushed by her mother to join a TV singing competition, becoming a national star. Twenty years and five children later, she is a full-time mom who spends all her time and effort on raising her teenage kids. As she helps her children plan their future after graduation, she begins to imagine what her life could be if - for once - she did what she really wanted. Will she be able to turn her life around and dare to be something other than a mother and a daughter?

Cast

Camille Cottin
Camille Cottin
Antonia 'Toni' Livesi
Thomas Gioria
Thomas Gioria
Marcus
Louise Labeque
Louise Labeque
Camille
Catherine Mouchet
Catherine Mouchet
La mère de Toni
Guillaume Gouix
Guillaume Gouix
Le médecin
Florence Muller
Florence Muller
Sophie
Saadia Bentaïeb
Mme Audemard
Frédéric Epaud
Frédéric Jouve
Léa Lopez
Mathilde
Oscar Pauleau
Timothée
Juliane Lepoureau
Olivia
Director Nathan Ambrosioni
Writer Nathan Ambrosioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 December 2023
World premiere 13 June 2023
Release date
6 September 2023 France
28 December 2023 Germany 6
13 February 2025 Guatemala
28 December 2023 Italy
23 January 2025 Mexico
5 January 2024 Poland
5 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $2,182,615
Production Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Toni, en famille, Toni, En familia, Eu e a Minha Família, Ricomincio da me, So sind wir, so ist das Leben, Toni en familia, Toni i rodzina, Toni ja perhe, Toni y su familia, Тони и её семья, 東尼一家人

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Toni - Trailer
Toni Trailer
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