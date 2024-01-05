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6.8
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The Painter
6.8
The Painter
, 2024
The Painter
USA / Thriller / 18+
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6.8
The Painter
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
An ex-CIA operative is thrown back into a dangerous world when a mysterious woman from his past resurfaces. Now exposed and targeted by a relentless killer and a rogue black ops program, he must rely on skills he thought he left behind.
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Cast
Charlie Weber
Peter
Marie Avgeropoulos
Naomi Piasecki
Madison Bailey
Sophia
Luisa d'Oliveira
Agent Kim
Leah Gibson
Lucy
Jason Gray-Stanford
Niles
Benjamin Jacobson
Bobby Stewart
Jon Voight
Byrne
Max Montesi
Ghost
Rryla McIntosh
Elena Maran
Stephen Lobo
Anxious Man
Director
Kimani Ray Smith
Writer
Brian Buccellato
Composer
Rich Walters
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
5 January 2024
World premiere
5 January 2024
Release date
5 January 2024
Spain
16
Production
SP Media Group
Also known as
The Painter, A festő, Kod Adı: Ressam, Kunstnik, Le peintre, Художник, 描准, 畫聖, 한 화가
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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The Painter
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Interesting facts
Principal photography was undertaken in Vancouver from 28 November to 20 December 2022.
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