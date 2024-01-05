Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Painter
6.8
The Painter - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Painter
6.8

The Painter

, 2024
The Painter
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Painter
6.8
The Painter - Trailer
The Painter  Trailer

Synopsis

An ex-CIA operative is thrown back into a dangerous world when a mysterious woman from his past resurfaces. Now exposed and targeted by a relentless killer and a rogue black ops program, he must rely on skills he thought he left behind.

Cast

Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Peter
Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos
Naomi Piasecki
Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey
Sophia
Luisa d'Oliveira
Agent Kim
Leah Gibson
Lucy
Jason Gray-Stanford
Jason Gray-Stanford
Niles
Benjamin Jacobson
Bobby Stewart
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Byrne
Max Montesi
Ghost
Rryla McIntosh
Elena Maran
Stephen Lobo
Anxious Man
Director Kimani Ray Smith
Writer Brian Buccellato
Composer Rich Walters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 January 2024
World premiere 5 January 2024
Release date
5 January 2024 Spain 16
Production SP Media Group
Also known as
The Painter, A festő, Kod Adı: Ressam, Kunstnik, Le peintre, Художник, 描准, 畫聖, 한 화가

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Painter - Trailer
The Painter Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more