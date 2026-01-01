Marie Avgeropoulos

Menu
Date of Birth
17 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Supernatural 8.4
Supernatural (2005)
Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
50/50 7.9
50/50 (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Painter 6.8
The Painter
Thriller 2024, USA
Queen of the Ring 6.7
Queen of the Ring
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, USA
King of Killers 5.4
King of Killers
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Jiu Jitsu 2.9
Jiu Jitsu
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Dead Rising: Endgame 4.8
Dead Rising: Endgame
Horror, Action 2016, USA
A remarkable life 4.6
A Remarkable Life
Romantic, Drama 2016, USA
Numb 5.5
Numb
Mystery, Thriller 2015, Canada
Isolation 4.6
Isolation
Action, Thriller 2015, USA
The 100 7.6
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Tracers 6.3
Tracers
Action 2014, USA
50/50 7.9
50/50
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
Hunt to Kill 5.1
Hunt to Kill
Action, Thriller 2010, Canada
I Love You, Beth Cooper 5.4
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Comedy 2009, USA
Fringe 8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Supernatural 8.4
Supernatural
Drama, Action, Mystery 2005, USA
