Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos
Date of Birth
17 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Supernatural
(2005)
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
7.9
50/50
(2011)
6.8
The Painter
The Painter
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Queen of the Ring
Queen of the Ring
Biography, Drama, Sport
2024, USA
5.4
King of Killers
King of Killers
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2.9
Jiu Jitsu
Jiu Jitsu
Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
4.8
Dead Rising: Endgame
Dead Rising: Endgame
Horror, Action
2016, USA
4.6
A remarkable life
A Remarkable Life
Romantic, Drama
2016, USA
5.5
Numb
Numb
Mystery, Thriller
2015, Canada
4.6
Isolation
Isolation
Action, Thriller
2015, USA
7.6
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
6.3
Tracers
Tracers
Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
50/50
50/50
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Hunt to Kill
Hunt to Kill
Action, Thriller
2010, Canada
5.4
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Fringe
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
8.4
Supernatural
Drama, Action, Mystery
2005, USA
