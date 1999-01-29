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Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey
Date of Birth
29 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
light brown
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Outer Banks
(2020)
7.5
Constantine
(2014)
6.8
The Painter
(2024)
Filmography
5.4
Maintenance Required
Maintenance Required
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Painter
The Painter
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Time Cut
Time Cut
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
7.7
Outer Banks
Drama, Adventure
2020, USA
7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror
2014, USA
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