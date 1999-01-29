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Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey Madison Bailey
Kinoafisha Persons Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey

Date of Birth
29 January 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
light brown
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Outer Banks 7.7
Outer Banks (2020)
Constantine 7.5
Constantine (2014)
The Painter 6.8
The Painter (2024)

Filmography

Maintenance Required 5.4
Maintenance Required Maintenance Required
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Painter 6.8
The Painter The Painter
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Time Cut 5.1
Time Cut Time Cut
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
American Horror Stories 6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror 2021, USA
Outer Banks 7.7
Outer Banks
Drama, Adventure 2020, USA
Constantine 7.5
Constantine
Drama, Action, Horror 2014, USA
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