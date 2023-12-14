Dan Morgan is many things: a devoted husband, a loving father, a celebrated car salesman. He's also a former assassin. And when his past catches up to his present, he's forced to take his unsuspecting family on a road trip unlike any other.
ProductionApple Original Films, Municipal Pictures, Skydance Media
Also known as
The Family Plan, Plan familiar, Plan en familia, Aile Planı, Családi kiruccanás, Escapade en famille, Holiday Road, Kế Hoạch Bảo Vệ Gia Đình, Obiteljski plan, Pereplaan, Plán pro rodinu, Plan wycieczki, Plano em Família, Η οικογένεια έχει σχέδιο, Породични план, Семейный план, Сімейний план, द फ़ैमिली प्लैन, ファミリー・プラン, 全家逃走中, 家庭计划, התוכנית המשפחתית, خطة العائلة, 패밀리 플랜