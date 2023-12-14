Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Family Plan
6.3
The Family Plan - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Family Plan
6.3

The Family Plan

, 2023
The Family Plan
USA / Action, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Family Plan
6.3
The Family Plan - Trailer
The Family Plan  Trailer

Synopsis

Dan Morgan is many things: a devoted husband, a loving father, a celebrated car salesman. He's also a former assassin. And when his past catches up to his present, he's forced to take his unsuspecting family on a road trip unlike any other.

Cast

Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Jessica Morgan
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Dan Morgan
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
McCaffrey
Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Gwen
Zoe Margaret Colletti
Zoe Margaret Colletti
Nina Morgan
Felicia Pearson
Saïd Taghmaoui
Saïd Taghmaoui
Jonathan Coyne
Jonathan Coyne
Miles Doleac
Bonnie Johnson
Nickolas Wolf
Jim McKeny
Director Simon Cellan Jones
Writer David Coggeshall
Composer Kevin Matley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 December 2023
World premiere 14 December 2023
Production Apple Original Films, Municipal Pictures, Skydance Media
Also known as
The Family Plan, Plan familiar, Plan en familia, Aile Planı, Családi kiruccanás, Escapade en famille, Holiday Road, Kế Hoạch Bảo Vệ Gia Đình, Obiteljski plan, Pereplaan, Plán pro rodinu, Plan wycieczki, Plano em Família, Η οικογένεια έχει σχέδιο, Породични план, Семейный план, Сімейний план, द फ़ैमिली प्लैन, ファミリー・プラン, 全家逃走中, 家庭计划, התוכנית המשפחתית, خطة العائلة, 패밀리 플랜

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 July 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Family Plan - Trailer
The Family Plan Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more